PTI Chairman says Supreme Court verdict hurt greatly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday while expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict on the deputy speaker’s ruling said that it was very painful to hear the decision of the apex court, and he always respects the judiciary but his movement is to bring justice

Addressing a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan ahead of July 17 Punjab by-elections, Imran Khan said that the US undersecretary threatens that if Imran is not ousted then there will be problems, adding that he asks the judiciary what could be a bigger insult to 220 million people than this.

He further said that the letter was placed before the Cabinet and the National Security Council, Parliament, the Speaker sent the cipher to the Chief Justice, and the President sent the letter to the Chief Justice for inquiry.

Calling out the Supreme Court, PTI Chairman said that when President Arif Alvi sent the letter to the Chief Justice why he did not investigate the matter.

“ If we do not conduct an inquiry, then none of our future prime ministers will be able to stand in front of America. Do you think that Shehbaz Sharif will stand in front of America? America needs a Prime Minister like him. Shahbaz Sharif has already fallen to his knees before the US,” Imran said.

The PTI chairman said that when he heard the apex court decision, it hurt him a lot.