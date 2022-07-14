News Desk

PTI MNA Majeed Niazi, son booked for ‘torturing trader’ in Layyah

Majeed Niazi, a lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Layyah, was Thursday booked along with his son and 13 others on the accusation of torturing a trader over a monetary dispute.

According to the police, the case was registered on the complaint of trader Yasin Soiya in which he accused Majeed Niazi of torturing him after abduction.

“On my way back home from the office, some armed men stopped my car and abducted me,” the trader alleged in the FIR.

“Majeed Niazi owes me Rs70 million. He resented when I demanded my money back through his relatives,” he added.

The police registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

Majeed Niazi could not be approached for his stance on the incident.

