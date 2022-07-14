PTI moves ECP against ‘pre-poll rigging’ in by-elections

ISLAMABAD – Fearing pre-poll rigging in by-elections of 20 constituencies, PTI yesterday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free, fair and transparent elections on coming Sunday.

The ECP, last month, had announced by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies that fell vacant after 25 PTI MPAs were de-seated by the ECP for voting in favour of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. According to the copy of petition, available with The Nation, three PTI members appealed for redressal of grievances regarding transfer, addition, or deletion of voters a week before by-polls which was not permitted. The petition, filed by the PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Riaz Fatyana and Iftikhar Durrani claims to provide proof of pre-poll rigging in the commission. “One of the most egregious examples of their illegality is electoral roll/voters list of PP-140 Sheikhupura, in this constituency final electoral roll/ voters list issued, dated 20-05-22 was after the announcement of election schedule which again is violation of law, “ according to the petition, adding that 5,573 voters were increased in the electoral roll/voters list in this area.

“Number of voters on 20-05-2018 was 2239. However, according to the voter list issued by the Election Commission on 22-09-2020, the number of voters increased to 2,875,” it claimed. “IT made the process ambiguous and casts serious doubts on transparency of upcoming by-elections.” “It is requested that petitions filed before your excellency be addressed and the issues remedied prior to the election in order to uphold the oath to the constitution and its people and to guarantee free, fair, transparent, and impartial elections,” says the application.

Earlier, PTI Chief Imran Khan warned that by-elections in Punjab should be held free and fair on July 17 which he termed the first test of government to prove neutrality.“They could only win elections through rigging and fear.”

He also asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja to tell him how many times he visited PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to The Nation, PTI’s MNA Riaz Fatiyana said the pre-poll rigging attempts would not be allowed.” We are confident that the ECP will take immediate notice of the matter,” he says.