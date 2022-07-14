Our Staff Reporter

PTI’s politics to be buried in bye-election: Abid Sher

MULTAN – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali has said that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) politics would be buried forever on 17th July’s bye-election.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, he claimed that people in the constituency had already bid farewell to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, whose son Zain Qureshi was contesting on PTI’s ticket.

He asked the Election Commission to ensure implementation of its code of conduct for holding free and fair bye-elections in PP-217. “We only want peaceful election in the constituency”, he stressed and said that the EC would be responsible, in case of any mismanagement or law-and-order issue.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Sri Lanka protesters to end occupation of official buildings

Islamabad

Nawaz Sharif, Mohsin Ranjha put heads together in London

Lahore

Govt decides to reduce prices of petroleum products

National

IMF deal paves way for nation to emerge from economic crisis: PM

Islamabad

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

National

Productivity of energy sector increased due to CPEC power plants: Musadik

Islamabad

IMF agrees to resume Pakistan loan after fuel, tax hikes

Islamabad

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

Islamabad

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

1 of 9,397

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More