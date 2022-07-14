News Desk

Punjab by-polls: Govt decides to deploy Rangers in sensitive constituencies

In connection with the upcoming by-elections in Punjab on July 17, the government on Thursday decided to deploy Rangers in four constituencies in Lahore including Bhakkar and Multan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the rangers will be deployed because all these constituencies are very sensitive.

Rana went on to say that the Pak Army has been requested to deploy in four sensitive constituencies.

Rana Sanaullah also said that Multan, Bhakkar and Lahore constituencies are very sensitive and Rangers would be deployed along with police in all constituencies.

 

