Punjab CM appreciates LWMC, admin for best arrangements on Eid

Lahore-Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday appreciated the administration and the staff members for making excellent cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha across the province and announced to give one month basic salary to the staff of Lahore Waste Management Company.

He distributed appreciation certificates in a special ceremony among the selected officers of LWMC and sanitary workers.

Hamza Shahbaz while addressing the ceremony, organized at 90-SQA, lauded the commissioners, deputy commissioners and field staff of LWMC for making excellent cleanliness arrangements. The CM acknowledged that the concerned officers and the staff members made the whole Punjab neat and clean by delivering their duties with devotion and diligence. He urged them to work with the same zeal and spirit in future also.

Hamza Shehbaz maintained that best results came to the surface due to fully adhering to the cleanliness plan in letter and spirit. The chief minister vowed, “We will make every city including Lahore a city of flowers with the passion of dedication, devotion and the spirit of service”.

Earlier, the chief minister chaired a special meeting in which the performance report of Eid-ul-Azha was presented to him. The performance of RPO Rawalpindi and CTO Rawalpindi was appreciated for making excellent arrangements for the tourists and maintaining smooth traffic flow in Murree. It was briefed during the meeting that the performance of commissioners of Lahore and Rawalpindi divisions remained better than others with regard to making cleanliness arrangements.

Bahawalpur division commissioner obtained 2nd position relating to performance and Sahiwal division commissioner got 3rd position. Deputy commissioner Rawalpindi obtained 1st position with regard to performance, deputy commissioner Lahore got 2nd position and deputy commissioner Bahawalpur obtained 3rd position.

CEO of LWMC Lahore obtained 1st position, CEO Rawalpindi LWMC got 2nd position and CEO LWMC Bahawalpur obtained 3rd position.

Kh. Ahmad Hasaan, Ch. Shehbaz, chief secretary, inspector general of Police, concerned secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting. Commissioners, deputy commissioners, CEOs of Waste Management Companies, chief officers of Municipal Committees and WASA officials attended the meeting via video link.

CM orders commissioner to use all resources for water drainage in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered the Rawalpindi commissioner to use all-out resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi. According to a DGPR handout issued here on Wednesday, the CM directed that district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA and line departments should remain vigilant and water disposal should be ensured in the minimum possible time. The concerned officials should also remain present in the field to supervise water disposal, he added. The drainage of water should be completed with a professional approach to minimise the problems of the people, he said and added that smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured.