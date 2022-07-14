Qasim Suri’s car meets accident near Darya Khan

Senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri escaped unhurt as his car met an accident near Darya Khan area in Bhakkar on Thursday.

Sharing the video on social networking site Instagram, Qasim Suri wrote that while driving from Lahore in connection with the by-election campaign, his car met with an accident near Darya Khan.

He further wrote that thanks to Almighty Allah that including Secretary General PTI Lahore District Zubair Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Zia, and Nawaz were safe in the car.