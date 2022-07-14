Rain badly affects low lying areas in Attock, Hazro and Kamra

Attock-Recent torrential rains have badly affected low lying areas in Attock, Hazro and Kamra inflicting millions of loss to the residents. Luckily, no human loss has been reported so far. Reportedly, administration has sent details of the damage caused by the rains to high-ups. The rain affected areas include village Mirza in Attock, Village Jatial in tehsil Hazro and village Kamra in Kamra Cantt area. These losses could have been averted if the administration had taken timely steps as warning was issued by the met department. The administration held meetings to complete formalities and took no practical steps to clear choked nullahs and drains. Residents of village Mirza which included Hafiz Shehzad Akhtar and others alleged this while talking to newsmen. They said mostly lip service is extended by the administration, meetings are held behind closed doors and no one bothers to check ground realities. They said more than one hundred families of village Mirza, suffered huge financial loss as heavy flood water entered their houses and destroyed everything. They demanded that PDMA must provide them proper relief. Similarly, residents of Kamra and Jatial village also held the administration responsible and demanded compensation. A source of district administration said that survey of village Mirza has been completed and details of the families who suffered huge loss because of recent rains have been sent to the Punjab government. DC Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain along with rescue teams visited the rain-hit areas and took active part in rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 recovered a car and bike swept away by floods and also rescued 18 individuals. Similarly, Rescue 1122 received 243 emergency calls during the Eid holidays which included 26 road accidents, 168 medical emergencies while 34 patients were shifted to Rawalpindi. Former SAPM Malik Amin Aslam also visited the affected areas and informed the affected families that Chief Secretary Punjab had been informed about the damages inflicted. He termed it failure of the administration and said that this was sole responsibility of the administration to take measures as timely warning was issued by met department.