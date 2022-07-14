Rainwater enters govt school building, causes damage to examination papers

Khanewal – Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Shahid Fareed has taken notice of the reports of spoilage of examination papers of Government Model High School Jahanian due to rainwater.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid reached Jahanian to inspect the damaged papers. Talking to media, the deputy commissioner said that the water had damaged some of the bundles of papers which had been marked. The marking sheets are safe, no candidate’s marks will be affected. DC Khanewal said that out of 200 bundles of papers, 186 were safe, only 14 were damaged.

The deputy commissioner added that he had directed quarters concerned to hold an inquiry into the matter of collapsing the school wall from where water entered into the school. After the identification in the inquiry report strict action will be taken against the person who will be found responsible for breaking the school wall.

DC orders inquiry into the incident | Says only 14 bundles of papers were damaged

In the recent rains, water had entered Government School Jahanian. Papers of various education boards were there in the government school for marking. According to reports, the papers got wet due to water intrusion. People say that the future of the students is at stake due to damage caused to the papers. According to DC Khanewal all these papers were marked and marks sheets were safe.