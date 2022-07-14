Readers are leaders

There is no arguing the fact that reading is a healthy habit. There is also no denying that readers are scarce in our society. Let us now ponder on how to create readers. First, we must look at the reasons that repel people from reading. Our education system, at the subconscious level, has been making students feel overburdened. They do not want to read boring, colourless, non-appealing textbooks. Rote learning has become mandatory because the goal is to get grades and not earn them. The students, from an early age, are programmed to loath the art and activity of reading. If textbooks are uninteresting, then everything else will be. Reading as a habit, therefore, is never nurtured as it is never fully developed, realised, or pursued.

Surely, the activity of reading is an art. A reader, when reading a fiction or non-fiction book, absorbs content. This stimulates the brain to think and question. Curiosity leads to anticipation and the inspiration to know more. This feeling to curb inquisitiveness increases. Where there is curiosity, there is always an opportunity to come across information. Readers, therefore, are exposed to new information or they add value to the facts they already know or have slight reference to.

Children adapt activities from their elders; whether they are grandparents, parents, siblings, teachers, or others. If elders at home are not pursuing reading in any form, then there is a high chance that the children of the household will not become readers.

Moreover, parents and teachers must not compel the children and students to become readers. A compulsion to follow any task induces negative thoughts about the activity. A child’s mind must be nurtured as it will reflect the same thoughts at a higher intensity as they grow up. If a child is compelled and forced to read at an early age, the coercion will make the child run away from reading any book or exploring any content.

In our society, unfortunately, reading is not even considered an act to be pursued with diligence. A 2012 study revealed that 77 percent of Pakistanis never visited a library as they did not have a reason to do so. In 2019, Gilani Research Foundation Survey by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan brought to the fore an unfortunate statistic that three in four Pakistanis (75 percent) have not read books. 16 percent of respondents said they read for an hour, 3 percent said to read for 2 hours while 2 percent shared that they read for more than four hours.

The habit of reading is developed at an early age. Parents must inspire toddlers to read whatever they are interested in. Parents should read stories to their children when they are toddlers. This will help them develop their listening skills and increase their curiosity. In schools, the students in primary classes should have a period of reading. They should be encouraged to visit the school library and read whatever their heart desires. Reading individually and in groups develops patience to read among children and motivates them to pursue this habit.