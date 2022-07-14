Rescue offers first aid to 498 people during Eid

MUZAFFARGARH – Rescue1122 has offered first aid to 498 people out of them 70 succumbed to injuries on spot during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha. As per official report issued by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Hussain Mian Wednesday, it had received 5260 calls amongst 610 were of emergency nature. Other calls were about 114 traffic accidents, 360 medical emergencies, two fire eruptions, 117 of criminal nature with 103 received of miscellaneous nature. DEO expressed sorrow on a tragic incident in Rohilan Walli, occurred last night in which two labourers died due to suffocation while cleaning main holes.