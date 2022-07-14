APP

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

ISLAMABAD- Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 2.20 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 210.10 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.90. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 207.5 and Rs 209.75 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro decreased by Rs 1.30 and closed at Rs 210.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 212.06. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 249.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 248.17. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 60 paisas to close at Rs 57.20 and Rs 55.97 respectively.

