News Desk

SC verdict exposes Imran’s conspiracy narrative: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while expressing satisfaction over the Supreme Court verdict on the former deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the historic decision of the Supreme Court has exposed the false politics and conspiracy narrative of Imran Khan, and the apex court judge said, he had violated the constitution.

Addressing a rally in Kallar Syedan ahead of July 17 Punjab by-elections campaign, Maryam Said that, Fitna Khan had laid landmines, we have removed landmines by taking tough decisions, adding that difficult times are over, good news will come to the people in the coming days.

She further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address tonight and will announce the cut in petrol price.

“I urge the government not to end the matter here, Article 6 and treason cases should be prosecuted against the PTI leaders, they should be punished so that no one can violate the constitution in future,” She added.

Taking a swipe at Imran Khan, Maryam said the Supreme court has exposed his false conspirational narrative, adding that the judge said Imran Khan did not provide any evidence of conspiracy.

She went on to say that her party will defeat incompetence, inflation, and corruption and the PML-N has already won. On July 17, there will be a competition with Punjab’s enemy Imran Khan and “Fitna Khan” is another name for anarchy.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Hecklers and harassers may find themselves in hot water soon

Islamabad

Law minister chairs meeting on missing persons

Islamabad

SC accepts Ayaz Niazi’s plea to remove his name from ECL

Islamabad

12th polio case confirmed in North Waziristan

Islamabad

Country braces for more rains as death toll rises

National

Pakistan keen in engaging private sector to achieve SDGs: Ahsan Iqbal

National

PM Shehbaz slashes petrol price by Rs18.50 per litre

National

Terrorists martyr Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza after abducting him: ISPR

National

Govt committed to promote business activities: Miftah

National

Police chalk out security plan for Punjab by-elections on July 17

1 of 8,577

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More