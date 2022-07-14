Agencies

Security forces kill 10 terrorists in two operations in NW

RAWALPINDI – At least 10 terrorists were killed during two Intelligence-Based Operations (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district, officials said Wednesday.

“Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. During exchange of fire, 4 terrorists killed. Weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorists,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said.  In another operation, security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District. “On 13 July 2022, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in area of Datta Khel, North #Waziristan District, on presence of terrorists. Our troops executed a successful operation and killed 6 terrorists,” the ISPR said. “The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.”

Lance Naik Islam ud Din fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom: ISPR

However, during intense ex-change of fire, Lance Naik Islam ud Din (34, r/o Khyber District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

 

