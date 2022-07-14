News Desk

Sindh, Balochistan to receive above normal precipitation: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan were receiving above normal monsoon rainfall which would scale up further in the coming day.

The Federal Minister for Climate Change took to Twitter to share the abnormal rainfall situation in Sindh and Balochistan causing serious urban flooding and risk to human life and property.

She wrote, “Sindh & Balochistan still under heavy monsoon pressure for the last 13 days. Sindh is 625 % above the 30 year average, Balochistan 501”.

Sherry further wrote that the Pakistan Meteorological Department reports claimed a further rise in heavy rainfall starting today (July 14th).

She urged that the quarters concerned across the board were asked to ensure better preparedness and response measures during the inclement weather.

The weather cycle again would focus on Sindh and Balochistan for high precipitation, she added. The Minister also shared an info-graphic highlighting the monsoon rainfall situation across the country.

In a separate tweet, the Minsiter said climate change was sweeping through the world with its existential impacts.

She also posted the images of urban flooding in Sydney that submerged the major thoroughfares under water. “This is Sydney last week, Australia’s biggest city, lashed by torrential rains, leading to flash urban flooding”.

She added that over 30,000 residents had to be evacuated from Sydney’s flooded areas. The Minister went on to mention that South Asia, especially Pakistan was still in a serious monsoon cycle.

