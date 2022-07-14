Our Staff Reporter

SSWMB sprays limestone at all collection points

KARACHI -Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) sprayed limestone at all collection points set up for disposal of remains of sacrificial animals.  A total of 84,232,000 tonnes of remains of sacrificial animals were dumped at the landfill site while the offal were safely buried in trenches on the directives of Managing Director (MD) SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa, said a statement on Wednesday. The redressal of complaint has been ensured while further work is underway. In addition, work is underway to remove remains of animals and garbage from the areas.  All supervisors have been directed to visit the areas to check the sanitation situation.  According to other details, 36,370,000 tonnes of offal was dumped in Jam Chakro, 27,925,000 tonnes in Gund Pass and 19,937,000 tonnes in Sharafi Goth at the landfill site.

More Stories
Karachi

MQM leader Babar Ghauri left for Dubai

Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

Business

Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China

Business

Stock market gains 518 points

Business

Maize cultivation be started immediately

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

Business

Rs113.89b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

1 of 1,577

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More