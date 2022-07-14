APP

Stock market gains 518 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 518.76 points, a positive change of 1.25 percent, closing at 41,862.77 points against 41,344.01 points on the last working day. A total of 164,827,449 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 99,088,707 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.488 billion against Rs 4.041 billion on last trading day. As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 212 of them recorded gain and 90 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 14,938,181 shares and price per share of Rs 20.62, Sui North Gas with volume of 13,577,906 and price per share of Rs 39.75 and Oil and Gas Dev with volume of 9,979,259 and price per share of Rs83.63. Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 141.84 per share, closing at Rs2,033.17 whereas the runner up was Exide (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 19.70 to Rs 282.42. Mehmood Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 40 per share closing at Rs 800 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs 24.67 to close at Rs1,385.41.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

SPI-based inflation goes up for seventh consecutive week

Business

FMPAC identifies causes of high urea price

Business

Curtailing trade deficit in FY2022-23 will be biggest economic challenge: FPCCI

Business

Amin for solving problems of IT and telecom industry

Business

SECP enhances investment limits for insurance companies to invest in ETFs

Business

Rupee weakens against dollar

Business

Business community asked to tap Cambodian market for exports

Business

Stock market loses 274 points

Business

Chinese companies show increasing interest in investing in Pakistan

Business

LUMS represents Pakistan at Int’l Staff Week in Turkey

1 of 3,632

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More