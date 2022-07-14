News Desk

Terrorists martyr Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza after abducting him: ISPR

On night 12th and 13 July 2022, a group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Mr Umer Javed while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid’s residency.

On receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately despatched to chase fleeing Terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam. A deliberate search operation was launched by security forces using SSG troops and helicopters.

Resultantly, on night 13 and 14 July, a group of 6-8 Terrorists was spotted moving in a Nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces. On sensing their possible encirclement, Terrorists shot Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza Shaheed and attempted to flee.

In ensuing exchange of fire, 2 x Terrorists have been killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered.

However, in the process, remaining Terrorists along with other abductee Mr Omer were able to flee for time being.

Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetrators, sanitization operation in the area by security forces continues unabated despite bad weather conditions.

Security Forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

