Three persons die of flash floods

Rawalpindi/ islamabad-0Torrential rain in twin cities on Wednesday have resulted in widespread flooding on roads and in streets with rain water entering houses and shops causing damage worth millions of Rupees.

A 20-year-old boy and two children died in separate incidents in different localities of district Rawalpindi.

Rescue 1122 divers fished out two bodies and moved to hospitals for autopsy. Rescue and search operation still continues for 20-year-old boy who drowned in Gujar Khan.

Heavy rain damaged road infrastructure with large potholes visible on many roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad causing an interruption in smooth traffic flow.

According to details, heavy rain that hit twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad morning put the normal life out of gear as rain water entered many houses and shops in private housing schemes and downtown areas. The rain started early morning on Wednesday and continued till 10:00 am. The rain was less than 100 mm in different parts of the twin cities but occurred in small duration of time.

According to Met office, it recorded 112 mm rainfall at Islamabad airport, 67 mm at Saidpur, 45 mm at Golra, 55 at Bokra and 40 Zero Point in Islamabad, 52 mm at Shamsabad and 86 mm at Chaklala in Rawalpindi, and forecast further rain in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during next 24 hours. “It is not cloud burst but mostly rain occurred in small duration of time so water accumulated in different areas,” said that official of Met office.

Aziz Gull (20) drowned in a seasonal Nullah in Gujar Khan during the rain. As per details, Aziz along with his friend jumped into a seasonal nullah for swimming and drowned suddenly.

Locals called Rescue 1122 divers to search body of the boy. The rescuers conducted operation in the nullah but could not find out the body of the boy till filing of this report.

Similarly, a three-year-old child namely Azhan also swept away during the flash flood in Ghaziabad of Dhoke Syedan. Sources disclosed that flood damaged the wall of a house located along with bank of a nullah.

The body of child was recovered by the rescuers from near Ahmedabad Stop from the seasonal nullah and moved to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem.

Rooftop of a mud house also collapsed due to heavy rain at Chungi Number 20 on Adiala Road burying four children alive under the rubble. However, the locals pulled out the body of a child while three others remained unhurt.

A cow died after getting buried under rubble of a cattle pin. In Rawalpindi, the rain played havoc with the roads and infrastructure due to accumulation of rain water on roads and in streets of city and Cantonment areas.

The worst hit areas were Adiala Road, Dhoke Jumma, Chatta Market, Munawar Colony, Christian Colony, Samarzar, Sikandar Town, Mubarak Lane, Mumtaz Market, New Abadi Scheme 3, Shakrial, Kuri Road and many other areas.

Rain water also submerged several other areas including Jan Colony, Baqir Colony, Lala Zar, Shadman Colony and Barki Jadid (Gujar Khan).

Reportedly, officers of all the civic bodies including RCB, CCB and RMC remained absent due to which locals tackled the emergency situation on their own.

The rain water also flooded Murree Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Nogza Road, Kamran Market Road, Akbar Market Road, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, College Road, Rawal Road, Commercial Market Road, Syedpur Road, Sixth Road, Sadiqabad Road, Kurry Road, Shakrial Road, Double Road, Dhok Ratta Road, Bakery Chowk, Loco Shed Road, Range Road, Misryal Road, Dhamyal Road, Chowk No. 22, Tench Bhatta Road, Gawalmandi Road, Dhok Saidan Road, Kalma Chowk, Dungi Khoi Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Bani Chowk and Band Khanna Road.

IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, and roads in I-8, I-9, E-11 and Golra were also flooded by heavy rain.

Haseeb Shah, a resident of Christian Colony on Adyala Road, said that the houses in his street have been badly damaged by the recent rains as water entered the houses damaging household stuff.

Amir Zia, a resident of Baqir Colony, said that the recent rains played havoc in the area. He said that the condition of roads and houses was also bad. Cars and motorcycles got dipped in the rain water, he said.

He said many residents were forced to take alternate and long routes to reach their destinations as they preferred to avoid potholes on several roads. People in many areas could be seen shifting their belongings to safer places.

According to district government spokesman, the water level in Nullah Leh remained 5 feet at Katarian and 4 feet under Gawalmandi Bridge. However, WASA spokesman Muhammad Umar told media that the water flow in both areas was 9 feet. He said WASA MD Muhammad Tanvir along with sanitary staffers remained present in the rain hit areas. He said that WASA staffers pumped out water from low lying areas with heavy machinery. On the other hand, Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab have expressed deep sorrow over the lives and property damage in Rawalpindi and ordered the authorities concerned to provide victim with the relief.