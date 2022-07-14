To the Finance Minister
|I would like to draw the attention of the Minister for Finance to a serious issue being faced by the senior citizens of the country. In the recent budget, the government completely neglected the EOBI sector. The senior citizens who served their whole life to build the Pakistani economy, now they were on the verge of starvation. The elderly citizens received only Rs 8,500 per month, but they can’t make ends meet with this amount.
Previously, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari had promised to increase the pension to 15,000 rupees. This has not been done to date. In today’s life senior citizens are facing significant financial strain and they are under acute depression and economic stress. EOBI pension should also be raised to Rs 30,000. The government should need to do something for the senior citizens immediately and their grievances must be addressed on a priority basis.
KHUSHAL KHAN,
Peshawar.