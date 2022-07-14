APP

Tourism authority issues advisory for tourists

Peshawar – The Cultural and Tourism Authority has issued advisory guidelines for tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts in the rainy seasons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesman for the authority told APP that weather in Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Galiyat, Abbottabad, and Naran Kaghan Manshera would remain cloudy with chances of rains on Wednesday.

He advised tourists to call the authority’s helpline 1422 before travelling to these tourism famous districts.

The spokesman said that Karakoram Highway was opened for traffic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tourists can use it by strictly following the advisory guidelines.

 

