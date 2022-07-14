Victory of PDM’s candidates vital to steer country out of crises: Gilani

MULTAN – Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that the victory of PDM candidates in by-elections was of vital importance to steer country out of crises.

He said this while talking to a delegation of PPP Women Wing, in connection with election campaign in PP 217, here. The PPP women wing delegation was led by Aabida Bukhari. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani instructed PPP Women Wing leaders to speed up campaigning process.

He stressed upon the delegation to pay door-to-door visit for success of Salman Naeem in bye elections in PP 217. Aabida Bukhari presented detailed report to Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani about election campaigning.

Earlier, talking to media persons, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that Imran Khan wanted to become PM again. Gilani criticized Imran Khan for offering party ticket to Zain Qureshi. Imran Khan had promised to abolish hereditary politics but he was offering tickets to particular families, said Yusuf Raza Gilani. Apart from this, another delegation of traders comprised of Sheikh Nadeem, Shahid Alam, Aafaq Ansari, Faisal Shafique and many other also announced support for PDM candidate Salman Naeem. The traders also hailed Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for his services for the development of the city and south Punjab.

Over 6700 personnel to perform duty for By-elections in Lodhran, Multan

Exactly 6707 police personnel would provide security cover to people during July 17 bye elections in a provincial assembly constituency in Multan and two constituencies in Lodhran.

by-elections

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja said on Wednesday that a security plan has been finalized for PP-217 constituency in Multan where 2363 police personnel would perform security duty on July 17 polling day.

Another 4344 police officials would be deployed for bye elections in PP-224 and PP-228 in Lodhran, he added. Lady police staff would also be deployed at polling stations while reserves and elite force teams would remain active for duty when needed.

Raja said that peaceful bye polls in Multan police region was a challenge but pledged that rule of law would be maintained at all cost. He warned that those found involved in disrupting peace or causing violence, chaos would be dealt with iron hands. He said that displaying weapons and aerial firing were banned under section 144 of Cr.P.C.