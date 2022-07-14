Agencies

Wahab shocked over singer Rubeena’s demise

KARACHI-Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday expressed grief over demise of renowned singer Rubeena Qureshi. In a condolence message issued here, the administrator said that Pakistan had lost a great singer. He said that Rubeena Qureshi had famed Pakistan through her singing at international level. Wahab said that owing to her services for Sindhi music, Rubeena Qureshi was named Bulbul-e-Mehran. “Services of Rubeena Qureshi and her husband Mustafa Qureshi for Pakistan are commendable,” he added. The administrator prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to give deceased highest place in Jannat ul Firdaus and patience to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

