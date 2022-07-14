Our Staff Reporter

Wasa put on alert for monsoon

FAISALABAD – The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was fully alert to deal with any situation during monsoon. This was said by Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran while talking to mediamen on Wednesday. He said low-lying areas had been identified and special directions had been given to staffers for immediately drain out rainwater.

Emergency camps were also set up in various areas whereas disposal stations were being run with full capacity, he said. He said the Wasa had also completed desilting of various sewerage channels in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Chakera whereas a compressive strategy was also devised to resolve  complaints during rainy season.

Only 17pc paid Wasa bills

in Garden Mohallah

Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran regretted on Wednesday that only 17 per cent of Wasa consumers were paying bills in Garden Mohallah, Sheikhupura Road.

He said that there were 1,061 registered Wasa consumers in the mohallah, of which only 184 consumers were paying their sewerage bills. He said that the residents of the mohallah owed Rs 1.9 million to Wasa.

He took notice of sewerage issues in Garden Mohallah, reached the locality to review the situation and listen to people’s complaints. Deputy Managing Director Waste Ikramullah, Director I&C Umar Iftikhar and other officers accompanied him.  The MD Wasa said that mechanical de-silting of sewerage lines would be started on Wednesday and the process would be completed in a week. He asked the consumers to pay their bills on time so that their issues could be redressed.

