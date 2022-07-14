What were the remarks before the judgment and what had happened suddenly after the break? asked Fawad Chaudhry

Former Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that according to the global market petrol should be Rs 150.

If we reduce the price of petrol to Rs 150 then we will welcome it.

Should have woken up, the ruling circles have to decide where they will go, on the one hand they are not ready to read the cipher, on the other hand they are not investigating.

Fawad Chaudhry has said that it is not possible to keep making decisions in closed rooms.

“People have to be given the right to make decisions. The way policies are being formulated is a joke,” he said.

There are mistakes, many people do not want to investigate the cipher.

Yesterday, the former US Secretary of Defense said that the United States has been conducting regime changes in the world.

Wise people know why the investigation of the cipher is not going on. Ready for, bring revolution from the ballot or be ready for a situation like Sri Lanka, what were the remarks before the judgment, what happened suddenly after the break, now all that is left is to cry in front of the Supreme Court, what else has been done.

