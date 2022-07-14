News Desk

Will not indulge in revenge politics like Imran Niazi, says Punjab CM

The Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday said that they have no intentions of practicing revenge politics in the country as done by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking about the by-elections in Punjab, the PML-N leader while expressing utmost confidence in his party’s victory said that everything will be clear on July 17.

The Punjab CM also mentioned that if he had been permitted by his party, he would have resigned and contested in the by-elections.

Criticizing the former Prime Minister Imran Khan he explained PTI politics was based on revenge and hatred. “Hatred must be eradicated to take the country forward,” he added.

Hamza Shahbaz expressed that their main goal is to save the country, not politics.

