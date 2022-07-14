With its posterchild Airlift gone, where is Pakistan’s start-up industry headed?

After Swvl and VavaCars, Airlift — a bus service that later pivoted to the last-mile delivery segment has announced the permanent closure of its operations in Pakistan, shaking the already wobbly start-up market of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the firm pegged global recession and the recent downturn in capital markets as the key reasons for the shutdown, claiming that economic activity across the board had a “devastating impact” on its business, forcing it to suspend operations on July 12.

“This has been an extremely taxing decision that impacts a large set of stakeholders and an emerging technology ecosystem,” stated Airlift, whose statement also contained several other reasons explaining its untimely demise.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan in September

Karachi

Sindh, Balochistan to receive above normal precipitation: Sherry

Lahore

Punjab by-elections: Here is the list of constituencies, candidates

Lahore

Moonis Elahi’s money laundering case hearing adjourned till July 22

Editors Pick

PIA inducts another A-320 aircraft into its fleet

National

Sri Lanka protesters to end occupation of official buildings

Islamabad

Nawaz Sharif, Mohsin Ranjha put heads together in London

Lahore

Govt decides to reduce prices of petroleum products

National

IMF deal paves way for nation to emerge from economic crisis: PM

Islamabad

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

1 of 8,575

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More