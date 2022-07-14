With its posterchild Airlift gone, where is Pakistan’s start-up industry headed?

After Swvl and VavaCars, Airlift — a bus service that later pivoted to the last-mile delivery segment has announced the permanent closure of its operations in Pakistan, shaking the already wobbly start-up market of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the firm pegged global recession and the recent downturn in capital markets as the key reasons for the shutdown, claiming that economic activity across the board had a “devastating impact” on its business, forcing it to suspend operations on July 12.

“This has been an extremely taxing decision that impacts a large set of stakeholders and an emerging technology ecosystem,” stated Airlift, whose statement also contained several other reasons explaining its untimely demise.