Agencies

Woman dies after being ‘boiled alive’ in cauldron by husband

KARACHI-In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman was baldly tortured and allegedly burnt alive by her husband in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, the 33-year-old woman was found dead at a school located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block No 4. The woman had been beaten and burnt alive by her husband in a boiling cauldron, they said.
As per the initial investigation, the husband, Aashiq, used to force her wife, identified as Nargis, into illicit relations and killed her after she refused for immoral activities.
“The husband brutally tortured his wife and burnt her alive in front of children by putting Nargis in a boiling cauldron,” SHO Saleem Awan told media.

More Stories
Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

Business

Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China

Business

Stock market gains 518 points

Business

Maize cultivation be started immediately

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

Business

Rs113.89b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

Business

Canada central bank hikes key interest rate from 1.5pc to 2.5pc

1 of 1,513

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More