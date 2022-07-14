Our Staff Reporter

Zaiullah Langu takes notice of kidnapping of tourists in Varchoam

QUETTA – Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Interior and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday took notice of the kidnapping of tourists in Varchoam and sought a report of the incident from the Additional Chief Secretary Home.

He also directed concerned departments to take measures to immediately recover abducted tourists safe and sound, saying that such incidents were a matter of concern. He said that once again attempt has been made to disrupt law and order situation in the province.

He said that measures were being taken to bring these elements to justice in order to resolve the matter soon and search operation was being continued against kidnappers in the area till recovery of abducted tourists.

 

