1 death, 10 new corona infections reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – One more patient died due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 1,767 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the data released by the District Health Authority on Thursday, as many as 1,767 people have died since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1,336 Rawalpindi residents and 431 from other districts. In addition, the report updated that 10 more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the count of confirmed cases to 47,012 in the district including 43,467 from Rawalpindi and 3,545 from outside districts.  Among the new patients, three each arrived from the Potohar Town and Rawal Town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one each from Taxila and Kotli Sattian.

“Presently, 81 persons are quarantined at homes,” he added.  District Health Authority updated that as many as 6,967,775 people, including 44,797 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

