12th polio case confirmed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the Na­tional Institute of Health (NIH) Thursday con­firmed that a 21-month-old boy was paralysed by wild polio in the 12th case in Pakistan this year.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, the child had onset of paralysis on June 18 and belongs to Mir Ali (UC-2) while all 12 children belong to North Waziristan.

He said that the southern districts of Khyber-Pa­khtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, D I Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus transmission. Bannu also reported two positive environmen­tal samples between April and May this year, con­firming that ongoing wild poliovirus transmission is not limited to North Waziristan.

Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel said the Pakistan Polio Programme has had repeated im­munization campaigns in Southern Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa since the first child was reported with polio-induced paralysis and continues to strive to ensure that the virus does not spread.