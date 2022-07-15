1st COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship inaugurated

LAHORE -The opening ceremony of the 1st Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022 was held here at the Gymnasium Hall, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday. Olympian Akhtar Rasool Chaudhry inaugurated the event as chief guest while Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Asif Bajwa and other hockey related personalities and former Olympians were also present on the occasion. After tough competitions during the initial stage, 10 clubs from across the country qualified for the finals in the championship. From Punjab, four clubs – one each from Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot – qualified for the championship. From Sindh, Malir and Larkana made their place in the finals, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar and Mardan booked berths in the finals while one club from Quetta and one from Islamabad earned a place in the final stage of the championship. The inaugural event, with the aim of hockey revival in the country, will conclude on July 23.