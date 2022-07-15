Our Staff Reporter

8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA – Eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35633 in Balochistan on Thursday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1553984 people were screened for the virus, out of which 8 more were reported positive.  As many as 35232 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

 

