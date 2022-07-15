9-year-old boy killed in Basali over petty dispute

Rawalpindi-A nine-year-old child was killed apparently over a petty dispute at Basali Morr on Chakbeli Khan Road here on Thursday, informed a police spokesman.

The deceased has been identified as Dakhman Khan whose body was moved to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem, he said. He added police, following instructions of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, have arrested two suspected killers Muhammad Shafique and Waheed and put them behind the bars in Police Station Rawat. A murder case was also registered with Police Station Rawat on complaint of father of deceased while further investigation was underway, he said adding that police are carrying out raids to arrest other fleeing culprits. He said City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has also taken notice of the brutal murder of the child and directed the subordinates to apprehend the other accused involved in the murder case.

“Police are carrying out raids to arrest culprits involved in killing the boy,” said SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema in a statement. He said the police investigators had collected evidence from crime scene and recorded the statements of eye witnesses besides taking into custody two suspects in connection with the murder case. He said police would probe the murder case on merit and would get the accused punished from court of law in light of substantial evidence. Rawalpindi police also arrested a proclaimed offender from Khidmat Markaz Liaquat Bagh from where he arrived to obtain a character certificate, according to a police spokesman. The accused has been identified as Ali Khan who was wanted by Airport police in a fraud case, he said.

Meanwhile, the divers of Rescue 1122 had recovered the body of a 21-year-old man who drowned in a seasonal nullah in Gujar Khan during heavy rain on Wednesday last. The deceased has been identified as Aziz Khan, said a spokesman of Rescue 1122 adding that the divers had found the body of a man near Mulala Bridge in Gujar Khan.