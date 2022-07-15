Ahsan Ramzan reaches World Games 2022 quarterfinals

LAHORE -Pakistan’s promising cueist and IBSF world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan continued exhibiting his brilliance at international level as he got off to a flying start in the World Games 2022 by outsmarting USA’s Ahmed Aly Elsayed 3-1 in Birmingham, Alabama. The 11th edition of the multi-sport that got underway on July 7 will conclude on July 17. In his opening fixture, Ahsan routed his rival by losing just one frame, according to information received here on Thursday. Sixteen-year-old Ahsan won the first frame 73-31 but lost the second 58-49. He bounced back strongly to take the third one 100-34. He continued his dominance to win the fourth frame of best of five frames with a score of 74-53. The victory saw Ahsan advancing to the quarterfinal stage where he will take on winner of Ka Wai Cheung vs Wayne Brown’s encounter today (Friday). The 11th edition of the Games, originally planned for 2021, was postponed to 2022 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Games celebrated their première in 1981 in Santa Clara, California, and now, a little more than 40 years later, they returned to the USA.