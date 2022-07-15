All CNG stations in Mansehra sealed for overcharging

Mansehra – Mansehra district administration on Thursday sealed all compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Mansehra city for overcharging people.

Local sources said there were around 50 stations, which were sealed.

“We have sealed the CNG stations as, despite a warning by the district administration, they were seen overcharging motorists,” Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani told journalists.

The official said he had deputed assistant commissioners and additional assistant commissioners to pay surprise visits to the CNG stations in the city and its suburbs and seal them if found selling gas at higher prices.

“We cannot allow CNG station owners to fleece motorists,” Behttani said. He said that CNG stations would remain sealed until Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced the strategy to deal with the situation.

On the other hand, the office-bearers of the CNG Stations Association told reporters that the federal government had enhanced the gas tariff from July 1, which was why they had increased prices accordingly.