Our Staff Reporter

Another plea filed to change IO in Dua Zehra case

KARACHI – Another plea has been filed with the session court to change an investigation officer in the Dua Zehra kidnapping case. The plea stated that the case has been changed altogether after the medical report revealed that the girl is aged 15-year-old. “The investigation officer is not probing the matter following medical report,” it said, adding that the applicant in the case and family no longer trust the IO. On July 02, the Judicial Magistrate court Karachi east rejected Dua Zehra’s father’s plea to change the investigation officer of the case.

 

