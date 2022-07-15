News Desk

Asim Azhar celebrates success of ‘Habibi’ with Meerub, friends

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar thanked fans after his latest track “Habibi” crossed 1.5 million views in two days.

The “Soneya” starlet took to Instagram and expressed his feelings in a video message after his song received immense appreciation. Azhar thanked fans for the overwhelming response to “Habibi” and also shared a YouTube link for those fans who have not watched “Habibi” yet.

In another video shared by Azhar, the star can be seen jamming on his much-loved song with Merub Ali and others “Here’s to all the love on Habibi you guys are showing” Azhar captioned the video.

He also confirmed that “Habibi” is trending on YouTube and TikTok “Trending on YouTube music, trending number 1 on TikTok”

The vocal powerhouse also shared many TikTok videos made by fans of his mega-hit song. Not only fans, but celebrities also jumped onto the Habibi fever. Actress Hira Mani also grooved on the much-talked-about song. While Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal Aly, Aima Baig, and many others admired the track.

The song has crossed 2.1 million views on YouTube at the time of reporting the story.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Pet hate: Dogs and cats confront division in ‘Paws of Fury’

Entertainment

Bill Gates vows to drop off world’s rich list

Entertainment

Defiant Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa fights for her freedom

Entertainment

Twitter briefly hit by outage impacting many users

Entertainment

Emily Blunt explains how acting ‘liberates’ her from grip of childhood stutter

Entertainment

Yasir Hussain opens up about his dream role in a film

Entertainment

Legendary Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi passes away

Entertainment

Actor Tanveer Jamal breathes his last in Japan

Entertainment

Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach

Entertainment

Cosmic cliffs and dancing galaxies: Webb begins era of discovery

1 of 1,178

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More