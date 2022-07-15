Astronomical Progress

The James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) first images, of ancient space containing galaxies billions of years old, are not just a milestone in astronomy and astrophysics, but also reflect an iconic moment that defines a generation. JWST, which had been in the works for thirty years, and cost more than $10 billion, captured images that study the first stars and galaxies and present a picture of what space looked like at the time of the Big Bang.

The importance of this development cannot be understated. We now have an understanding of the first stars and galaxies that emerged from the primordial fog when the universe was only 100 million years or so old. These images, and the success of the telescope, open up a plethora of new scientific milestones waiting to be discovered—up till now, the first stars and galaxies blazed into existence had remained invisible and inaccessible. These images will no doubt have an enormous impact on the progress of other projects in the works, including researching other distant galaxies, the search for extraterrestrial life, and the possibility of human habitation on planets other than Earth. There had been intense anxiety amongst scientists and stakeholders across the world on the potential of the JWST as the future of astronomy and astrophysics had been predicated on JWST being successful, and it is indeed a wondrous achievement and relief that it has.

Apart from the scientific and technical advantages of the JWST, the images are also a testament to the wonder, creativity and curiosity of the human mind. They evoke a uniting, wondrous realisation of how far our human species has come. No matter which nationality, political affiliation, or culture one holds, there is something to be celebrated in what is such a significant achievement for all of humankind. The success of the JWST lifts a curtain of darkness that engulfed the human race about the early days of the universe, and allows us a deeper understanding of not just space and the galaxies, but also of who we are, how we came to be and the human condition. These images will no doubt inspire in future generations a yearning and stomach-turning appetite to be part of scientific progress and uncover even greater discoveries—it is hoped that we in Pakistan also play a major part in such milestones in the future.