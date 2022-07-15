Babar supports Kohli saying ‘this too shall pass, stay strong’

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has come out in support of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is going through a rough patch in international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Babar wrote while sharing a picture of him alongside Kohli “This too shall pass. Stay strong.” Babar’s tweet with Kohli has become talk of the town.

Kohli, who last scored his international century in 2019 against Bangladesh, has remained unable to bring up his 71st ton since then.

The right-handed batter was again dismissed cheaply in the ongoing second ODI as David Wiley removed him for a mere 16, courtesy of outside off-stump delivery.

But despite all the odds, Pakistan skipper is still hopeful about Kohli and believes that every cricketer has to face such critical situation once or more times in his life but good time sooner or later replaces that bad time. Virat’s bad time will also end soon and he will make a good comeback in international cricket.