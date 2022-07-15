British Open: McIlroy off to another good start in a major

LONDON – Rory McIlroy is off to the start he wanted at St. Andrew’s. With a birdie on the last hole, McIlroy has opened with a 66 and trails PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young by two shots.

McIlroy had the 18-hole lead in the PGA Championship. He was only one shot behind after one round of the US Open. At both majors, it was the third round that got away from him. McIlroy says he feels in control of his game and that gives himself a little more freedom. He says he expects to give a better account of himself.

Tiger Woods was hoping for better. Instead, it keeps getting worse. After his double bogey on the opening hole, Woods made another double bogey on No. 7 after hitting into a bunker on an adjacent fairway. He is 6 over through seven holes.

Woods has started this British Open at St. Andrews the same way he did the last time. He hit his second shot into the Swilcan Burn. Woods received a cheer so loud it could be heard hundreds of yards away. And then he caught too much turf with his club and the ball bounced before disappearing into the famous stream that winds along the fairway.

He took a penalty, pitched over the burn and badly missed a short putt. His day started with a double bogey. Woods hit into the burn in 2015 and only made bogey. This is the third major of the year for Woods. He made the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship. But he has played only seven competitive rounds this year.

Cameron Young opened his first British Open by shooting 8-under 64 to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead at St. Andrews. Among the players on his tail are a couple of former champions. Young two-putted for birdie at No. 18 to complete a clean card in his first competitive round at the home of golf. The American was 7 under after 12 holes and looked set to challenge the lowest 18-hole score at a major championship, Branden Grace’s 62 at the British Open in 2017. Young made five straight pars — including three-putting at the par-5 No. 14 — before his eighth birdie of the round at the last.

“Any time you set foot on the first tee or 18th green or anywhere, there’s just no hiding how special of a place it is,” Young said. “And it’s certainly been a goal to get to an Open Championship. And for my first one to be here is a little bit extra special for me.”

Barclay Brown is a member of the same English golf club as Matt Fitzpatrick and appears to be taking some inspiration from the recently crowned U.S. Open champion. The 21-year-old amateur is the clubhouse leader in the opening round at his first British Open after shooting 4-under 68 at St. Andrews.

Brown is a member at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield, from where Fitzpatrick also hails. Fitzpatrick won his first major last month at Brookline. Distinctive at the home of golf in his colorful hat, Brown curled in a long, right-to-left birdie putt at No. 17 for the last of his five birdies in his round. An amateur, Paul Dunne, shared the lead through 54 holes at the last Open at St. Andrews in 2015.