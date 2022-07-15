Our Staff Reporter

Chinese company “Yutong Buses” agrees to set up plant in Sindh

KARACHI – Yutong Buses China, a Chinese company has agreed to set up public transport plant in Sindh that would be established in Karachi or Hyderabad to improve public transport facilities.

This important development took place in a meeting between Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and Country Manager of Yutong Buses China Paul Zhang, said a statement.

He was accompanied by Service Head Yutong Wayner Wang.

The meeting agreed to prepare a proposal in this regard by next week. The plant will be set up on 15 to 18 acres of land.  On the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the transport department is making every effort to set up a public transport plant in Sindh. This will improve the public transport sector and will also bring foreign investment and create new jobs, he said.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Captain (Retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and NRTC Project Director Sohaib Shafiq were also present on the occasion.

 

