CM Balochistan directs PDMA to distribute relief goods in rain hit areas

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the situation arising out of rains in the province was being monitored continuously for provision of relief to people of rain hit areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Pishin district.

The MPAs informed the Chief Minister about the loss of lives and property due to rains and flooding in Pishin district.

The Chief Minister said that Pishin district was one of the worst affected districts and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been directed to distribute relief goods on an immediate and equal basis in rain affected areas despite the Revenue Department and District Administration were instructed to conduct a survey and estimate the losses. He said that deputy commissioners have been given the task of relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for taking measures to provide relief to people in rain hit areas of the province.

CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of abducted Lt Col Laiq

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday strongly condemned the incident in Ziarat and expressed grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq who was kidnapped in Warchaum area of Ziarat district the other day. He said that terrorists martyred a brave officer in a cowardly manner saying that the abduction and martyrdom of an army officer was aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror and horror. The anti-peace elements were trying to halt development process of Balochistan saying that nefarious designs of terrorists and their masterminds would fail in the province owing to the sacrifices and contribution of the security forces and the nation, he added. Soldiers and officers of brave security forces could not be intimidated by such cowardly acts, he said adding that the elements involved in the incident would be punished soon to ensure durable peace in the area. The chief minister also expressed sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyr.