CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Balochistan in which Lt. Col. Laiq Baig embraced martyrdom. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to Lt. Col. Laiq Baig who embraced the martyred due to the firing of terrorists.

The CM said that martyred Laiq Baig got the high rank of martyrdom and the whole nation stood with his family.

The more the nefarious activities of the terrorists are condemned, the less it would be, he said and concluded that the nation is proud of the brave son of the soil.