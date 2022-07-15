Country braces for more rains as death toll rises

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – The death toll from rain-related in­cidents swelled to 165 during the pre-monsoon season in the country as authorities Thursday warned of widespread heavy rains in Sindh, Ba­lochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa provinces. According to the National Disaster Management Au­thority (NDMA), more than 170 peo­ple were wounded during the acci­dents caused during heavy downpour. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thurs­day announced that the governmentwould provide compensa­tion of Rs 1 million each to the families of those who lost their lives during the floods and torrential rains across the country, including Ba­lochistan and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the flood situation in both the provinces, said the compensation would be given after a joint survey of the Na­tional Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the provincial disaster manage­ment authorities.

The prime minister direct­ed the acting NDMA chair­man to immediately reach Quetta and work with the Ba­lochistan government for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. Calling for coordinated efforts be­tween the federal and pro­vincial governments, he said there was no room for com­placency. The prime minister asked the NDMA to increase its presence in the flood-af­fected areas of Balochistan and KP. He said due to Al­lah Almighty’s blessings, the country’s all dams were safe and secure, however, the sit­uation was being monitored round the clock.

He told the meeting that he would soon visit Baloch­istan to assess the extent of the damage and express soli­darity with the flood-affected population. The prime min­ister instructed all the feder­al and provincial government departments to be on high alert in view of the more mon­soon rains in the coming days.

He said the whole nation was deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives as a re­sult of the torrential rains and floods. “We are with the be­reaved families in this hour of grief,” he assured.

The prime minister ob­served that Balochistan and KP governments had done well so far, but more needed to be done. However, he as­sured them that the federal government would provide all possible support.

A total of 165 people were killed and 171 others injured in separate rain-related ac­cidents during the pre-mon­soon season in Pakistan since June 14, the National Disas­ter Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.

The country’s southwest Ba­lochistan province remained the worst-hit region where 65 people died and 49 oth­ers sustained injuries due to torrential rains that triggered flash floods. Local media also reported several incidents of dam bursts, which swept away scores of houses and in­frastructures. The Balochistan government on Tuesday im­posed section 144 in the prov­ince amid more forecasts of rains for a month, a statement by the chief minister’s office of the province said.

According to section 144, the public will be restricted from going for picnics at riv­ers, dams, and other water reservoirs. Swimming in riv­ers and water streams will also be banned.

Thirty-eight people were killed in separate accidents in Sindh province including the provincial capital of Kara­chi which has suffered heavy downpours for over a week.

HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED IN PARTS OF COUNTRY

Widespread heavy rain was expected in Sindh, Baloch­istan, South Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while more scattered rain-wind is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilg­it-Baltistan. The rainfall re­corded during the past 24 hours, was Punjab; Gujran­wala 135, Mangla 128, Hafiz­abad 114, Islamabad (Air­port 91, Zero Point 36, Golra 22, Saidpur 20), Attock 76, Bahawalnagar 75, Kasur 65, Chakwal 60, Lahore (Tajpu­ra 115, Paniwala Talab 108, Lakshmi Chowk 106, Gul­shan Ravi 93, Chowk Nakhu­da 92, Nishter Town 88, Mu­ghalpura 83, Upper Mall 82, Johar Town 79, Samanabad 65, Head Office Wasa 61, Air­port 59, Iqbal Town 45, City 41), Sialkot (Airport 45, City 33), Jhelum 42, Gujarat 42, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha 36, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 31, Chaklala 20), Bahawalpur (Airport 28, City 19), Murree 20, Narowal 18, Joharabad 12, Khanewal, Okara 04.