Country braces for more rains as death toll rises

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – The death toll from rain-related incidents swelled to 165 during the pre-monsoon season in the country as authorities Thursday warned of widespread heavy rains in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 170 people were wounded during the accidents caused during heavy downpour. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced that the governmentwould provide compensation of Rs 1 million each to the families of those who lost their lives during the floods and torrential rains across the country, including Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the flood situation in both the provinces, said the compensation would be given after a joint survey of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the provincial disaster management authorities.
The prime minister directed the acting NDMA chairman to immediately reach Quetta and work with the Balochistan government for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. Calling for coordinated efforts between the federal and provincial governments, he said there was no room for complacency. The prime minister asked the NDMA to increase its presence in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan and KP. He said due to Allah Almighty’s blessings, the country’s all dams were safe and secure, however, the situation was being monitored round the clock.
He told the meeting that he would soon visit Balochistan to assess the extent of the damage and express solidarity with the flood-affected population. The prime minister instructed all the federal and provincial government departments to be on high alert in view of the more monsoon rains in the coming days.
He said the whole nation was deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives as a result of the torrential rains and floods. “We are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he assured.
The prime minister observed that Balochistan and KP governments had done well so far, but more needed to be done. However, he assured them that the federal government would provide all possible support.
A total of 165 people were killed and 171 others injured in separate rain-related accidents during the pre-monsoon season in Pakistan since June 14, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.
The country’s southwest Balochistan province remained the worst-hit region where 65 people died and 49 others sustained injuries due to torrential rains that triggered flash floods. Local media also reported several incidents of dam bursts, which swept away scores of houses and infrastructures. The Balochistan government on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the province amid more forecasts of rains for a month, a statement by the chief minister’s office of the province said.
According to section 144, the public will be restricted from going for picnics at rivers, dams, and other water reservoirs. Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned.
Thirty-eight people were killed in separate accidents in Sindh province including the provincial capital of Karachi which has suffered heavy downpours for over a week.
HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED IN PARTS OF COUNTRY
Widespread heavy rain was expected in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while more scattered rain-wind is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours, was Punjab; Gujranwala 135, Mangla 128, Hafizabad 114, Islamabad (Airport 91, Zero Point 36, Golra 22, Saidpur 20), Attock 76, Bahawalnagar 75, Kasur 65, Chakwal 60, Lahore (Tajpura 115, Paniwala Talab 108, Lakshmi Chowk 106, Gulshan Ravi 93, Chowk Nakhuda 92, Nishter Town 88, Mughalpura 83, Upper Mall 82, Johar Town 79, Samanabad 65, Head Office Wasa 61, Airport 59, Iqbal Town 45, City 41), Sialkot (Airport 45, City 33), Jhelum 42, Gujarat 42, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha 36, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 31, Chaklala 20), Bahawalpur (Airport 28, City 19), Murree 20, Narowal 18, Joharabad 12, Khanewal, Okara 04.