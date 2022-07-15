Our Staff Reporter

Crackdown ordered against E-Challan defaulter vehicles

LAHORE    –    Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has ordered initiating crackdown against non-paying e-chal­lan vehicles.

E-challan defaulter vehicles will be impounded in the police stations. In this regard, he said that 17 special squads have been activated to take action against non-paying challan ve­hicles, while 34 wardens also deployed across the city to take action against defaulter challan vehicles.

He said that teams will be deployed at various places including Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg, Mozang, Mu­ghalpura. In addition, patrolling officers, sector in-charges can also check default­er vehicles from LTE sets. He further said that City traffic police monitoring teams and Safe City will also check such vehi­cles regularly. Documents of non-paying challan vehicles will also be seized, ve­hicle or documents will be returned after submission of e-challan payment.

CTO Lahore further said that crack­down against non-paying vehicles will continue on daily basis. Strict action against non-paying challan vehicles will improve traffic system. Citizens can find out by texting on 8815 their chassis number of their vehicle. Earlier, challans were being issued manually for violation of lane line, stop line, speeding and traffic signals. The CTO appealed to the citizens to abide by the traffic rules to avoid any inconvenience.

