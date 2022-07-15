APP

DC Islamabad discusses inter-faith harmony with religious scholars

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday discussed inter-faith harmony and law and order situation with religious scholars in Islamabad.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaharyar Khan and religious scholars of all schools of thought attended the meeting.
Chairing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that an atmosphere of love, religious harmony and mutual understanding could make future generations prosperous and free from sectarianism.
He said that scholars should also play their role in eradicating religious intolerance being spread through social media.
During the meeting, the scholars assured their full cooperation in that regard.
They agreed to make every effort to maintain an atmosphere of unity, brotherhood, understanding, love and tolerance in the city.

