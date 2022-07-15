Economic self-sustainability

As long as Federal Government and all stakeholders resist the political will to increase state revenues by imposing direct taxes on all sources of income, Pakistan will continue its slide to bankruptcy and be a slave to IMF and other international financial institutions.

If we continue with our present economic policies, Pakistan will ultimately end up in default and all its credit facilities will stand frozen and this country will not be able to even issue LCs for trade. To make matters worse, the political instability and polarization that has infected this country will only further deepen the crisis. This doomsday scenario is now staring us in the face.

If this occurs, the chaos and anarchy that follows, as is occurring in Sri Lanka, will threaten Pakistan and then everybody will lose. Those who are an obstacle to direct taxation on the real estate sector, at a uniform rate which is levied on other sources of earning, may escape the backlash if they have remitted all their earnings abroad, but Pakistan and its 225 million population will suffer endlessly. Patronizing a black economy and the real estate sector, where it is parked, is a recipe for disaster. Giving subsidies on gas supplied to fertilizer, cement, energy sector etc. which is not passed on to farmers and citizens is unjustified. The state must withdraw all such subsidies to the affluent elite and disburse them directly. A country like Pakistan facing “default” must cease subsidizing the luxurious lifestyle of its paid civil or uniformed and elected public office holders. It is time to shed this legacy of the Raj.

Mere slogan mongering and political rhetoric cannot achieve freedom from the dictation of foreign powers, nor can we maintain state sovereignty over our domestic and international policies.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.