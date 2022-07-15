Education discussion during school holidays

It is holiday time for many now in July, including school children and youth at colleges and universities. Many would not like to think about studies and homework at such a time, while others, students, teachers, parents, and policymakers, would have time to read my article precisely because it is holiday time and they are free. I would raise questions about the relevance of the school systems we have, in Pakistan and worldwide. It costs a lot for the states and families with universal primary education (UPE), and secondary education for most. Alas, some countries, such as Pakistan, do not have UPE even in 2022, and more than half of the people are illiterate, women more often than men, especially in poor rural areas. Even if the education systems are not good, we are worse off without UPE.

UPE is indeed important and is to be implemented soonest also in Pakistan. ‘Education for All’ (EFA) has been a UN slogan and aim for several decades, but we remain far away from it in many countries. In addition, we don’t discuss seriously the content, relevance and organisation of education. In Pakistan, costly private schools have been mushrooming while the government schools have received less focus, but they cater for most students.

In all countries, education, especially basic education, should be the responsibility of the state (government), only with a small number of children attending private schools. A core curriculum should be used for all schools, with something like a third being locally adaptable and flexibly implemented.

We make a mistake when we allow teachers and other highly educated persons, who have all scored high in exams, to handle education policies and design the content, curriculum and organisation of education. It is misunderstood good wishes; they always make the curriculum overload and the school days too long and demanding. Parents and others interested in education also contribute to the situation. Municipalities and others, who build and maintain schools, provide textbooks, organise tests and exams, and so on, can’t cope either. We keep demanding longer and more costly pre-service and in-service training of teachers. It all leads to costly schools, but we don’t get value for money for the children.

Instead, we should look for cheaper ways of giving education to all children. We should make the content and curriculum less bookish, academic and restrictive. We should look at reducing the number of hours children spend at school per day, week and year. Currently, when Pakistan and the rest of the world face economic ‘belt tightening’, we should look at alternative ways of offering EFA. In Pakistan, education must become less costly per child, also as we seem not to get higher budgets and transfer of funds from the army. Still, all children can be enrolled, even in two shifts per day, and perhaps just alternate days per week, to utilise the premises better. Buildings should be better maintained, indeed with water, toilets and other facilities, including libraries and computers.

I have high academic qualifications in pedagogy and sociology, and long teaching, research and administrative experience in several countries. Now then, when I retired, I have become more outspoken than before, partly because I don’t need to please any employers or education colleagues, but also because I feel the urgency of discussing these issues. We don’t seem to move in the right direction, rather we make the school more bookish, academic and formalistic, and we keep talking about imparting more and more knowledge. Especially conservative spokespersons emphasise this, and they want more tests and exams, which all take away the attention from values, creativity and real education. We must learn to see nature and the most important economic and social issues in the world.

I want a much less academic and competitive school. The school must first of all be a place where all students enjoy being, where they are happy and content, where they feel they learn and are accepted, where they feel confident and know they are good enough and accepted the way they are—as all parents want for their children, at home, at school and in the spare time.

How come we have made a school, which is a burden for a large percentage of the children? How come we are allowed to make many children into losers? We have no right to do that. We must make them feel they are winners and that they are valuable, all of them, not fifty percent or seventy-five percent, but one hundred percent.

I wonder if education specialists and experts in pedagogy were in the minority when education policies were made, then we might make a school for all children, not just the select few. Yes, a school where all children could feel they can learn, have fun, discover interesting and important things, and learn to think, not only in theoretical ways but also learn the value of practical things. In sports and physical education, we must get away from the fact that most things should be competitive, and rather focus on learning to keep fit throughout life.

At school, we should learn how to master life, how to sort out physical and psychological issues when they occur, and all of us will have issues in our lives. We must learn that such issues are normal, not abnormal, and we must know something about how to solve them and when to seek professional help. We must learn to look after ourselves and help others.

It is less important to have a ‘knowledge-based school’. Of course, we must learn things, but it must be done in ways so that we feel pleasure in it, and so that we want to learn more throughout life. Essential is that children and youth feel and know that they master things. In our time, children must learn how to evaluate information, be critical and distinguish between advertisement and true knowledge and honest information. We must learn how to find information in a world where there is a constant information explosion. In the past, we often didn’t have access to information, in books, radio, and other sources. In the future, the ‘world library’ will be at our fingertips, literally, at our computers. Not all can have private computers and future libraries should have computers that people can use, and persons who can help those who are less up to date on such things. Libraries should be more like community centres where people can meet and discuss issues, too, and through that advice, each other, and share knowledge and opinions.

In future, I hope that more people will join various types of organisations, political parties, professional organisations, religious organisations, and so on. Carpenters, salespeople, housewives, and so on, should have their groups, and many should be members of labour unions and similar associations. Such groups must not be too academic, but be for all. In the West, I believe that the political parties and organisations have become monopolised by the academically gifted, thus leaving out many of those who have other strengths and needs. I hope we in future learn to include all—at school and throughout life. Schools must teach children and youth how to discuss, analyse and implement issues—and emphasise that we must all be practical, academic, honest and self-confident, all in one. All should feel confident in their skin, and all should know they are valuable the way they are. We must learn to listen, express opinions and participate in our community, country and the world.