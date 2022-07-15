News Desk

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to prove its neutrality via its actions and behavior.

He further asked the ECP to not make announcements of its innocence.

Speaker Punjab Assembly called on the former advocate general Ahmed Awais, during which he accused Hamza Shahbaz of flagrantly breaking the code of conduct and illegal exchanges in the by-election constituencies.

He also urged the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of Hamza Shahbaz’s unlawful actions and his actions that amounted to contempt of the court.

PML-Q leader also said that the PTI candidates are receiving threats, while the workers are being arrested, adding that the ECP should immediately declare the illegal transfers null and void.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI, PML-N gear up for July 17 Punjab by-polls as election campaigns end at midnight

National

Will not tolerate any violation during Punjab by-polls: Chief Secretary

National

Foolproof security provided to CEC amid life ‘threat’ concerns

National

Five BLA terrorists killed, soldier martyred in Ziarat recovery operation: ISPR

National

Sindh govt to launch crackdown on those spreading hateful content on social media

National

Govt to form inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

CM Punjab pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

National

Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

National

July 17 will ‘mark triumph’ for PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

National

Nation will see turncoats being defeated on July 17: Imran Khan

1 of 8,582

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More